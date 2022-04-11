Popeyes comes to West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A new Popeye's restaurant franchise is opening in West Lafayette.
And construction for the project is officially underway.
The new fast food location can be found in Sagamore Commons next to the Culver's and Applebee's restaurants. That's near the intersection of U.S. 52 and Cumberland Avenue. The address is 31-31 Sachem Court North.
Residents are excited to finally have a Popeyes branch in the area for the first time.
"It's always something interesting and new in the city of West Lafayette. The residents around here always look forward to some new dining place so it's a good treat for us," said West Lafayette Building Commissioner Chad Spitznagle.
Spitznagle also told us that a new street will be constructed in that same area, from Sachem Boulevard to Cumberland Avenue.