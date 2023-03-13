 Skip to main content
Police: Woman faked abduction near Faith Church East

Sheriff Car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An alleged abduction near Faith Church's east campus didn't happen as reported, according to a news release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

As we've reported, a manhunt started Feb. 19 after a 29-year-old woman told police a man bound her hands and took her in a car to a wooded area near the church, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she escaped with the car and looked for help at the nearby Faith parking lot, where someone called 911, according to initial reports.

Multiple police agencies used K9s and drones but weren't able to find a suspect.

Detectives decided the abduction was faked after further investigation "using cell phone technology, witness statements and video surveillance in the area," as well as a follow-up interview with the woman, according to a Monday news release.

The case has been forwarded to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

