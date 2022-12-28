Police: WLFI viewers help locate attempted armed robbery suspect

WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home.
On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.
Detective Jeff Webb says tips specifically from WLFI viewers helped deputies track down Kochell Tuesday afternoon.
Kochell faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and aiding robbery.
Police already arrested Jacob Loveall, 23, of Linden, who faces preliminary charges of attempted armed robbery, battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Deputies also arrested Steven Cox, 36, of Lafayette, on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
The trio had done odd jobs for the victim over the past several days, then returned to his home late at night and attempted to rob him, Webb says.
A gun was displayed but nothing was taken during the incident, Webb adds.