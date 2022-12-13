Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police.
Scammers posing as PayPal emailed the couple about a fake "unauthorized transaction," then claimed to overpay them by $20,100 with a phony refund, Lt. Jonathan Eager says.
The fraudsters convinced the couple to pay them back by going to a local bank and wiring the money, Eager added.
West Lafayette residents commonly report losing as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars to these types of online scams, Eager says.
