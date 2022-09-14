Police warn of blackmail, scams targeting international Purdue students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are warning the Purdue University community about a rising number of scams targeting international students.
Law enforcement officials say con-artists are swindling students to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Scammers impersonate immigration officials, police officers and landlords, and demand money for fake visas, warrants and security deposits.
Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says they also blackmail students who send them nude photos.
"I know that we've had somebody do some training with our International Students and Scholars counselors to let them know that these are things that are hitting our international students pretty hard, and to maybe get them to get that information out to the students before they come to Purdue so they know," Weiete said.
"We even did a talk during some BGR events. ... We tried to educate during some of those times, as well, but not everybody's present, not everybody hears these introductions to these scams and what they're about," she continued.
Police say students should protect their personal information and photos. They should also avoid paying anyone with gift cards.
For more information on how to avoid fraud, visit Purdue's website.
To report a scam, call the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221, or the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200.