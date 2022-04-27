Police veterans face off for sheriff nomination

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The race for Benton County Sheriff includes a long-time police chief and deputy.
News 18 is previewing important local races ahead of the May 3rd Primary.
John Cox, Purdue University police chief for 13 years, is running against Donald Zickmund, Benton County sheriff's deputy for 16 years.
Zickmund said his experience within the department makes him well-suited for the job. Cox argues his administrative experience better prepares him to serve as sheriff.
"I think with my 23+ years of experience, 16+ of which is with Benton County, that I feel I have the experience need to move Benton County Sheriff's Department forward," Zickmund said.
"I think it takes more than just being a good police officer to run a sheriff's office. You're talking about managing a budget, a jail," Cox said.
Zickmund said he wants to make the sheriff's office more community oriented and give the people a voice. Cox said retaining and attracting deputies and corrections officer is his top priority.