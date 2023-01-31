Police: Tecumseh student arrested after shooting threat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl at Tecumseh Junior High School after she allegedly threatened to shoot another student.
Lt. Justin Hartman says police were called to the school after the victim reported receiving threatening Snapchat messages, which included a picture of a gun.
Hartman says the threat happened last weekend but was reported to school staff Monday.
This isn't the first time police investigated shooting threats at Tecumseh.
As we've reported, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy in December after reports of a concerning Snapchat post threatening a shooting at a school dance.
In November 2021, a Tecumseh student was arrested after police say she used two Snapchat accounts to threaten a shooting, while naming several students as targets.