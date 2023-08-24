 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police: Suspected meth dealers caught red-handed

  • 0
Jordan Lord and Jessica Omand

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are formally charged after police say they caught the pair dealing methamphetamine last week.

Court documents say Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force officers surveilled a home in the 1200 block of South 18th Street on Aug. 17 and saw a possible drug deal.

Officers later searched the home and found 40 grams of meth, scales, empty baggies and a glass pipe.

Jessica Omand, 40, and Jordan Lord, 39, face multiple felony charges, including dealing and possessing meth, and unlawful possession of a syringe.

