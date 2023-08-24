Police: Suspected meth dealers caught red-handed

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are formally charged after police say they caught the pair dealing methamphetamine last week.
Court documents say Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force officers surveilled a home in the 1200 block of South 18th Street on Aug. 17 and saw a possible drug deal.
Officers later searched the home and found 40 grams of meth, scales, empty baggies and a glass pipe.
Jessica Omand, 40, and Jordan Lord, 39, face multiple felony charges, including dealing and possessing meth, and unlawful possession of a syringe.