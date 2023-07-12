 Skip to main content
Police: Suspect at large after shooting boy in leg

Exeter Court shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a boy in the leg.

The boy is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Lafayette police responded to a shots fired call in the 3700 block of Exeter Court at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers thought the shooting was accidental, but they later confirmed a juvenile male was intentionally shot multiple times.

Witnesses say they heard three shots and saw someone drive away in a silver car.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information should call police at 765-807-1200.

