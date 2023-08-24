Police searching for suspects after stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are searching two suspects in the stabbing of a West Lafayette man. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Office, officials responded to the Franciscan Hospital Emergency Room regarding a reported stab wound.
The victim said he had been involved in an argument when a fight started with the first suspect at 2801 Klondike Road. The victim said he was then stabbed by a second suspect.
Both suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle and was treated for lacerations to his head and both arms.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and does not have any further suspect or vehicle information available at this time.
If anyone has additional information about this incident, please contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9388 and ask for the detective division.