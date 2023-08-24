 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Police searching for suspects after stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are searching two suspects in the stabbing of a West Lafayette man. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Office, officials responded to the Franciscan Hospital Emergency Room regarding a reported stab wound.

The victim said he had been involved in an argument when a fight started with the first suspect at 2801 Klondike Road. The victim said he was then stabbed by a second suspect. 

Both suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle and was treated for lacerations to his head and both arms.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and does not have any further suspect or vehicle information available at this time.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, please contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9388 and ask for the detective division.

