Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber

Zales robbery suspect (Lafayette Police Department).

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery.

The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall.

Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of property."

Hartman says the man never displayed or referenced a weapon.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hat, blue surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

