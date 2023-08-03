Police: Robbery victim gashed by glass bottle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man behind's bars in connection a robbery that sent another man to the hospital.
As we've reported, it happened in broad daylight Wednesday near the public library in downtown Lafayette.
The victim told police 21-year-old Mark Thomas attacked him, gashed him in the arm with a glass bottle then took some of his belongings.
An ambulance took the victim to the hospital to fix the cut on his arm.
Officers arrested Thomas outside of LTHC Homeless Services.
He's in jail on preliminary charges of robbery with a deadly weapon.
A mugshot wasn't immediately available.