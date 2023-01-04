Police release photos of Olympia Drive arson suspects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Police on Wednesday evening released photos of a pair of arson suspects targeting businesses in an industrial park on Olympia Drive.
Lafayette police and fire investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest.
Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.
As we've reported, an enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday, according to police records.
A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt. Justin Hartman says.
The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of at least four arsons on Olympia Drive in several months.
As we've reported, a pair of arsonists in September incinerated several trucks and other property belonging to Patton Construction and RoadSafe.
Patton operations Manager Steve Haruska says the tandem struck again two weeks ago, setting fire to three more trucks.