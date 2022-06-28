Police release identity of woman killed in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a vehicle crash on Wyandotte Road. 54-year-old Kelly Ward from Mulberry was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Monday.
As we previously reported, The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office's initial investigation said vehicle 1, driven by Ward, was travelling west on Wyandotte Road when it entered the intersection and was struck by another vehicle as it traveled north.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.