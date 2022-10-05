Police release identity of suspect in Purdue homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Police Department has released the identity of a suspect in an overnight death in McCutcheon Hall. According to PUPD, police have arrested Ji Min Sha for murder.
Police said Ji Min Sha is a 22-year-old international student from South Korea who was a junior in cyber security.
Police stated that the police immediately responded to the suspects call and took him into custody. There was no threat to the public.
We will have further information as it becomes available.