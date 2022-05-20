Police raid Fairfield Township properties across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police officers on Friday morning raided Fairfield Township properties across the city.
At 11:30 this morning, Indiana State Police troopers could been seen taking pictures and searching through several buildings on Wabash Avenue, including the township offices, a shelter house and a shed near the alley.
As News 18 reported, the township and Trustee Taletha Coles are under the scrutiny of the State Board of Accounts.
Sgt. Jeremy Piers confirmed on Friday the township is also under investigation by Indiana State Police.
Troopers also searched the township-owned Greenbush Cemetery and a nearby garage.
Piers wouldn't release details about what they're looking for.
Coles recently released township expenditures and credit card statements from the past several years.
They show purchases for meals at restaurants, online motivational courses and a spa day.
She's been at odds with board members over what they call a lack of transparency regarding township funds.
Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington says his office can't confirm or deny criminal investigations.