 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police raid at Wabash Township Fire Department ends without arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Wabash Township Fire

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A police raid at the Wabash Township Fire Department has ended without an arrest.

The case was recently closed after investigators failed to find probable cause for charges against a Wabash Township firefighter, Zionsville police Capt. Drew Sterling says.

News 18 isn't naming the firefighter because he hasn't been arrested or charged.

As we've reported, the raid was part of a multi-agency, multi-county investigation into alleged child abuse or sexual exploitation.

Another search warrant was served at a home in Lebanon.

A reporter requested the search warrants and a list of what detectives found.

News 18 also reached out to the township trustee about the firefighter's employment.

We're waiting to hear back on those requests.

Recommended for you