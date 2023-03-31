Police raid at Wabash Township Fire Department ends without arrest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A police raid at the Wabash Township Fire Department has ended without an arrest.
The case was recently closed after investigators failed to find probable cause for charges against a Wabash Township firefighter, Zionsville police Capt. Drew Sterling says.
News 18 isn't naming the firefighter because he hasn't been arrested or charged.
As we've reported, the raid was part of a multi-agency, multi-county investigation into alleged child abuse or sexual exploitation.
Another search warrant was served at a home in Lebanon.
A reporter requested the search warrants and a list of what detectives found.
News 18 also reached out to the township trustee about the firefighter's employment.
We're waiting to hear back on those requests.