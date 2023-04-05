Police name Overlook Pointe stabbing suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — R'Neitress Jovani Bowie, 29, was arrested in connection to a Tuesday stabbing at Overlook Pointe Apartments.
Bowie wasn't initially named after the stabbing. Lt. Shana Wainscott confirmed the arrest to News 18 Wednesday morning.
Bowie was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail early Wednesday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery, according to jail records.
Police say Bowie stabbed a 44-year-old man at the apartment complex around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the man lying outside the entrance with at least one stab wound.
He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Ian O'Shields says the incident was likely a targeted attack. He adds there is no ongoing threat to the public after Bowie's arrest.
Lt. Justin Hartman says he hopes to provide an update on the situation later Wednesday morning.