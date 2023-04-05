 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police name Overlook Pointe stabbing suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
R'Neitress Bowie

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — R'Neitress Jovani Bowie, 29, was arrested in connection to a Tuesday stabbing at Overlook Pointe Apartments.

Bowie wasn't initially named after the stabbing. Lt. Shana Wainscott confirmed the arrest to News 18 Wednesday morning.

Bowie was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail early Wednesday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery, according to jail records.

Police say Bowie stabbed a 44-year-old man at the apartment complex around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying outside the entrance with at least one stab wound.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Ian O'Shields says the incident was likely a targeted attack. He adds there is no ongoing threat to the public after Bowie's arrest.

Lt. Justin Hartman says he hopes to provide an update on the situation later Wednesday morning.

Overlook Pointe stabbing

Recommended for you