 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Mom's 9-month-old child overdoses in boyfriend's apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew Shepard

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony charges after, police say, his girlfriend's 9-month-old child overdosed in his apartment.

It happened last Thursday night in the 1700 block of North Ninth Street.

Court records say the apartment is leased by 32-year-old Matthew Shepard.

Officers found the child unresponsive with agonal breathing and blue lips.

Medics revived the baby using a dose of Narcan.

A search of the apartment uncovered suspected heroin under a couch where the child was playing.

News 18 isn't naming the child's mother because she hasn't been arrested or charged.

Recommended for you