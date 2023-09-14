Police: Mom's 9-month-old child overdoses in boyfriend's apartment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony charges after, police say, his girlfriend's 9-month-old child overdosed in his apartment.
It happened last Thursday night in the 1700 block of North Ninth Street.
Court records say the apartment is leased by 32-year-old Matthew Shepard.
Officers found the child unresponsive with agonal breathing and blue lips.
Medics revived the baby using a dose of Narcan.
A search of the apartment uncovered suspected heroin under a couch where the child was playing.
News 18 isn't naming the child's mother because she hasn't been arrested or charged.