Police: Mom says daughter with dwarfism dumped in 'white trash' Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Why was an adopted Ukrainian woman with dwarfism allegedly abandoned in a North 11th Street apartment?
A detective says her mother saw the city as a "white trash town" where no one would notice.
An Indiana State Police Detective was among many witnesses to testify Tuesday in the second day of a jury trial against Michael Barnett.
Jurors also heard from a landlord and neighbors who interacted with Natalia Barnett, as well as a medical expert about her rare genetic condition.
As we've reported, the case of the woman standing just 37 inches tall has garnered nationwide attention.
Prosecutors say her parents, who lived in Indianapolis at the time, left her without assistive equipment and other accommodations in a Lafayette apartment before moving to Canada for several years.
Natalia Barnett's neighbors said she was smelly, unkempt and rarely checked on. A geneticist said medical records showed she could only walk 10-20 feet at a time.
Prosecutors argued Natalia couldn't navigate her apartment stairs or walk to a nearby bus stop to travel for essentials like groceries.
Michael Barnett's defense attorneys noted a home health aid lived with his daughter for several months prior at a different apartment in Westfield.
They also argued she lived with friends in Crawfordsville for much of the time she was allegedly abandoned.
Michael Barnett and his ex-wife, Kristine, have said Natalia was an adult pretending to a child at the time of her adoption.
Attorneys have yet to mention Natalia Barnett's adoptive status or debate her age. She's expected to take the witness stand sometime this week.