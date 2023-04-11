Police: Middle-age man robs teen, takes bike near West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 13-year-old boy told deputies a man in his 40s or 50s forcefully stole his specialized mountain bike.
The strong-arm robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday while the boy rode his bike near Sagamore Parkway and Genoa Drive, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. John Ricks says the man was riding a bike himself when he approached the boy and rode off with the second bike, which is valued at about $1,000.
The man is described as a white male, about 5-foot-4-inches tall with dirty blonde hair pulled back into a pony tail and a nose piercing.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 765-423-9321.