Police: 'Large amount' of drugs stolen during Custom Plus Pharmacy burglary

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police continue to look for a suspect in a burglary at a family-owned pharmacy.
The burglary happened over the weekend at Custom Plus Pharmacy on Navajo Street.
Officers responded to a burglar alarm early Saturday and found a busted-out window at the pharmacy.
They also discovered a large amount of prescription drugs were missing.
Investigators declined to say the quantity and type of drugs that were stolen.
The burglary remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call westside police at 765-775-5200.