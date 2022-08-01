Police investigating fatal crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — White County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County on Monday. According to White County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:30 a.m., a 2020 Ford Edge stop at the intersection of County Road 100 East before continuing through the stop sign.
At that time a 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on County Road 100 East. Police say The dodge struck the passenger side of the Ford, continued into a field and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof. The Ford also came to rest in the field on the southwest corner of the intersection.
Officials said that despite efforts of first responders, the passenger of the Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the White County Coroner. The White County Coroner has identified the passenger to be 69-year -old Mary Westerhouse from Monticello.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.