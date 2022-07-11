 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate weekend shooting near Columbian Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime Tape Scene Generic

LAFAYETE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a weekend shooting near Columbian Park.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday near Grant Street in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department says 18-year-old Yahweh Johnson told officers he was driving with a 16-year-old boy when his car was shot at.

LPD says the shooting caused Johnson to crash into a parked car and roll his vehicle.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Johnson and the juvenile were later arrested on marijuana-related charges.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officers located several types of shell casings.

The case remains under investigation.

Recommended for you