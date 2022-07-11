Police investigate weekend shooting near Columbian Park

LAFAYETE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a weekend shooting near Columbian Park.
It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday near Grant Street in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department says 18-year-old Yahweh Johnson told officers he was driving with a 16-year-old boy when his car was shot at.
LPD says the shooting caused Johnson to crash into a parked car and roll his vehicle.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Johnson and the juvenile were later arrested on marijuana-related charges.
No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Officers located several types of shell casings.
The case remains under investigation.