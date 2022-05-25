Police investigate school shooting rumor at Wea Ridge Middle School

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a social media rumor warning of a school shooting at Wea Ridge Middle School.
"School officials were notified last night of a concerning post on social media allegedly made by a Wea Ridge Middle School student," Principal Fred Roop said in an email to parents on Wednesday.
Roop adds the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and school administrators are making contact with the student and his or her parents "to determine the credibility and nature of the post."
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says the post warns students not to go to school Thursday in fear of a shooting.
Goldsmith adds school resources offices and detectives are taking the perceived threat seriously and looking into its credibility, as well as the student involved.
The investigation comes after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 19 students and two adults.