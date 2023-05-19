Police investigate five shootings in about 24 hours

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a string of five shootings in about 24 hours across the city.
Four homes in Lafayette and two people were hit by gunfire.
The first shooting happened at Benjamin Crossing around 5:30 Wednesday evening. Three more followed throughout the night, plus another later in the day Thursday.
News 18 spoke to a neighbor near the scene of one those shootings, which happened at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Kilbourne Court.
Joan Fischer, the neighbor across the street, says she heard five shots, saying one bullet went through a garage, a bathroom and into a child's bedroom.
Fisher says it may have been kids who got their hands on a gun.
"Through the vent, I heard five shots. And I knew it was a shot because you could just hear it," she says. "Kids being kids with guns, and it's not a good thing."
Two more overnight shootings happened in the 4400 block of South Ninth Street at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and in the 2500 block of Central Street at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
The victim of the Central Street shooting, who wished to remain anonymous, said one shot was fired at his house followed by four more while he was on the phone with police.
Lt. Randy Sherer says detectives are not ruling out a connection between the shootings.
Later in the day Thursday, two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting at Romney Meadows.