Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower reaches of the Wabash River. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and Rivervale. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding further in time as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&