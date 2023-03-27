Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018

  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

CHRISNEY, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found by hunters in far southern Indiana have been identified as those of a local man who was 40 when he vanished in 2018, state police said.

Two hunters who were searching for deer antlers alerted authorities Saturday that they had discovered skeletal remains they believed were human in Spencer County near the small town of Chrisney.

Indiana State Police announced Sunday that anthropologists had identified the remains as those of Donald Westfall Jr., using dental records.

Westfall was last seen on June 27, 2018, in Chrisney, several miles north of the Ohio River and about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.

State Police Sgt. Robbie Lambert said there will be a forensic examination in the coming days on the remains. Investigators said it’s too early to determine a cause of death or if there was foul play involved.

“I commend the hunters who came forward yesterday,” Lambert said Sunday. “I just can’t express how important it is to law enforcement to have the support of our communities.”

Recommended for you