Police hold active shooter drills in local school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple local law enforcement agencies are training for active shooter scenarios this week. Those include Lafayette, West Lafayette and Purdue Police.
The training is happening at at Sunnyside Intermediate School in Lafayette.
Police officers put their expertise to work in these life-like simulations, including firearm training, building clearing, team movement, and medical training.
People from different departments play the role of civilians creating a more realistic scenario for police to respond to.
Lafayette Police Sergeant Ian O'Shields says the increase in mass shootings over the years has changed the way they go about training.
"We have implemented different things. we've again learned from history," said O'Shields. "So there are little elements that we have changed or we have recognized moving forward. We're just that much more prepared for that situation god forbid it occurred."
O'Shields says it's important for the local police departments to be on the same page.