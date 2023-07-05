Police find shell casings after July Fourth celebrations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating the discovery of several shell casings in two different parts of the city.
Officers found multiple shell casings at the Copper Gate Apartments on Twykenham Boulevard and Poland Hill Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sergeant Jacob Daubenmier.
Witnesses say the suspect, who is still at large, fired gunshots into the air. No one was hurt and nothing was damaged.
In an unrelated case, several other shell casings were found near the Village Pantry on North 14th and Salem streets at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Daubenmier says.
Again, no one was hurt and nothing was damaged.
Officers arrested an adult and a child in connection to the incident but have not released their names.
The cases remain under investigation.