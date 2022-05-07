 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police find guns, marijuana, and cash in a Boone County car search

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheldon Williams

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Chicago man is in the Boone County Jail awaiting charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-65 northbound last night. 

A Whitestown officer stopped Sheldon Williams for driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. After smelling marijuana coming from the car, police searched it.

Officers then found 2 Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies and measuring scales, 4 cell phones and nearly $42,000 in cash.

A conversion device that would turn the semiautomatic handguns fully

automatic was also found. 

Williams is now being held at the Boone County Jail pending charges of Possession of an Automatic Weapon, Possession and Dealing of Marijuana, and

Possession of firearms without a license

