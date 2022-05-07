Police find guns, marijuana, and cash in a Boone County car search

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Chicago man is in the Boone County Jail awaiting charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-65 northbound last night.
A Whitestown officer stopped Sheldon Williams for driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. After smelling marijuana coming from the car, police searched it.
Officers then found 2 Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies and measuring scales, 4 cell phones and nearly $42,000 in cash.
A conversion device that would turn the semiautomatic handguns fully
automatic was also found.
Williams is now being held at the Boone County Jail pending charges of Possession of an Automatic Weapon, Possession and Dealing of Marijuana, and
Possession of firearms without a license