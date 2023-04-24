 Skip to main content
Police: Child's remains found in rural central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A child's remains were found during a search in a rural part of central Indiana, Indianapolis police said Friday.

The remains were found about 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, police said.

Police could not confirm the age, sex or identity of the child, nor disclose exactly where the remains were found.

“We can confirm IMPD detectives located the remains of a child in Morgan County, Indiana,” Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told The Indianapolis Star. “IMPD is the lead investigating agency.”

What led detectives to find the child’s remains was not immediately released, Foley said.

