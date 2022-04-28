Police arrest man injured in weekend shooting that killed two people

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one of the men injured in a shooting that occurred during an early morning block party on April 24th.
Police said two men were killed by gunfire, and four others were wounded.
According to a released statement, On Thursday Kevon McCaster was released from the hospital and immediately arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of murder.
Kevon was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail and is being held without bond.
The Lafayette Police Department stated they are continuing to investigate the incident and if the public has any information, contact LPD at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.