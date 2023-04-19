Police arrest another Lafayette New Year's Day homicide suspect

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Another New Year's Day homicide suspect is behind bars.
Frankfort police and Clinton County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested 18-year-old Bailey Hensley near Rossville and Myrtle avenues.
Hensley is a suspect in the shooting of 18-year-old Anthony Holdbrook on North Seventh Street.
As we've reported, 19-year-old Amarion Alsup was arrested Monday in connection to the same shooting.
Hensely and Alsup face two charges of murder.
According to court documents, Hensley was offered 20 dollars to give Alsup and two others a ride to Lafayette.
She told investigators one of the them planned to trade guns with Holdbrook. That's when a tussle broke out and three shots were fired.
Three other people are named in an affidavit but details about them haven't been unsealed.