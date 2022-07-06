Police are investigating body found in Benton County home

AMBIA, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are investigating a death in Ambia. According to ISP, on July 3, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street.
Upon further investigation, deputies found a deceased person in the residence. 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, another resident of the house, was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail.
Further investigation revealed Bagwell attempted to improperly dispose the body.
The exact circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.
As of the writing of this story, Bagwell is facing preliminary charges of Abuse of a Corpse, a level six felony.