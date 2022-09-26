Police are investigating a shooting at SIA

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A heavy police presence was seen at SIA after one person was shot Monday afternoon.
According to police, around 4:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the Subaru Isuzu plant on State Road 38 just southeast of Lafayette. One person was shot, and the suspect is believed to have taken their own life.
Police said there is no active threat to the community. The SIA daycare was shut down during the search for the suspect. Officials said people are now free to come and go.
