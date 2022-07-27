 Skip to main content
Police: 5-year-old girl fatally shot inside Muncie home

  • Updated
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police on Tuesday arrested a Muncie couple after their 5-year-old daughter was fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother death in their home.

Jacob Grayson, 28, and Kimberly Grayson, 27, were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect, The Star Press reported.

First responders sent to the home at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jacob Grayson told investigators his 6-year-old son had removed a loaded handgun from a safe and shot his sister, police said.

The boy told police he removed the gun from a safe in his parents’ bedroom while his mother napped. He said he had found a key needed to open the safe.

Kimberly Grayson told police her son had opened the safe before. She also said she and her husband had taken the boy to a shooting range and tried to teach him how to fire a handgun.

Jacob Grayson told investigators the safe contained two loaded handguns.

