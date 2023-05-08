Planting season underway and farmers make progress

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Equipment continues to roll through the fields as the 2023 planting season continues.
Purdue Extension Corn Specialist, Dan Quinn, says planting season started in Mid-April.
“During that period of time around April 13th and 14th ground conditions were really good and we had warm temperatures,” said Quinn. “So a lot of planting got done at that point in time.”
However, the good planting conditions in April changed quickly.
“We has weather swings were we had 80 degrees, then 50 degrees, 80 degrees and 50 degrees,” said Quinn. “So farmers today have to be really efficient with how they plant and they have to plant quickly.”
Quinn says it’s not uncommon to see farmers putting soybeans going in the ground first.
“I know farmers in Tippecanoe County that have over 2,000 acres of soybeans in the ground and zero acres of corn,” said Quinn.
The reason for this is because soybeans have a tendency to adapt a little bit better to tougher conditions.
“Soybeans can tolerate and adapt a little bit better to tougher conditions,” said Quinn. “We actually see a little bit more of a yield benefit for soybeans when they're planted earlier than corn. So a lot of farmers put the soybeans in the ground first."
The latest Indiana Crop Progress Report shows 36% of corn has been planted in the state and 33% of soybeans.
“A lot of farmers have told me ‘I’m just waiting for the weather to change a little bit and we’ll get through some of this rainfall and cool weather ’and then they’ll switch to corn,” said Quinn.
With warmer weather ahead in May, Quin says farmers will be able to get their crops in the ground.
“There’s a fair amount of crops around the area in the ground right now,” said Quinn. “But I expect a lot of crops to start going in the ground as that weather warms up.”
Quinn recommends continuing to watch soil temperatures and to remain patient.
“The big message we have for farmers at this point in time is that be as efficient as you can and plant into really good conditions at this point in time,” said Quinn. “If you don’t, it could haunt you the rest of the year.”