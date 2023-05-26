Plans for a new affordable housing complex for seniors

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Plans for an affordable senior living community are in the works on Twyckenham Blvd. behind the Payless Shopping Center.
The $2 million project would produce 50 new units for senior citizens.
The group behind the project is Area IV Agency, a local organization that provides several services to area seniors.
Elva James, the Executive Director of Area IV Agency in Lafayette emphasized that getting the project off of the ground has been a long process.
“We have gone through a lot of steps to get where we are,” said James. “We applied for HOME funds and were approved for $400,000 towards the project.”
On top of the $400,000, Area IV is also receiving $200,000 from the city through the READI Grant.
At a Thursday Lafayette Redevelopment Commission meeting, another box was checked for the group as they were approved for a tax abatement by the commission.
They still await the approval of a tax credit and must get the land rezoned for construction to begin.
The community would be purposed for people 55 and above, with rent based on individual income level on a case-by-case basis.
Should they receive their final tax credit and successfully rezone the land, James is hopeful that construction will begin in the fall of 2024.