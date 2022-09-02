Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana.
Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
The suit is an attempt by Planned Parenthood and other civil liberties groups to prevent Indiana from enforcing its new abortion law set to take effect September 15.
Harrington is directing all inquiries about his involvement with the case to the Indiana Attorney General's office.
News 18 has reached out to the attorney general's office but has not received a statement.