...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow
and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and
hypothermia even if outside for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Plan for homeless during winter storm

20 mats available at LUM Winter Warming Station

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to the hazardous weather Lafayette Urban Ministry's will be opening their Winter Warming station 3 hours early tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Making it's hours 9 p.m. to 7 a.m..

LUM will also be providing transportation from the LTHC day shelter to both the Winter Warming Station and Emergency Shelter.

The Emergency Shelter provides a overnight shelter, meals and showers in a safe environment. It holds up to 44 adults and is located across the street from LUM.

On the other hand the Winter Warming Station lays out 20 mats inside the LUM main building. LUM Director Wes Tillett said that even though there are only 20 mats in the Warming Station all are welcome inside and they will not be turning anyone away.

"This is a deadly cold. I mean this is the kinda cold that your skin can freeze in a matter of minutes for frostbite. You're not going to spend the night out there in these elements and things go well for you. So I don't want anybody to think they can just cowboy up and survive this thing," Tillett warns.

You can volunteer these next couple days or any other time by signing up here. 

