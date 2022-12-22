Plan for homeless during winter storm

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to the hazardous weather Lafayette Urban Ministry's will be opening their Winter Warming station 3 hours early tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Making it's hours 9 p.m. to 7 a.m..
LUM will also be providing transportation from the LTHC day shelter to both the Winter Warming Station and Emergency Shelter.
The Emergency Shelter provides a overnight shelter, meals and showers in a safe environment. It holds up to 44 adults and is located across the street from LUM.
On the other hand the Winter Warming Station lays out 20 mats inside the LUM main building. LUM Director Wes Tillett said that even though there are only 20 mats in the Warming Station all are welcome inside and they will not be turning anyone away.
"This is a deadly cold. I mean this is the kinda cold that your skin can freeze in a matter of minutes for frostbite. You're not going to spend the night out there in these elements and things go well for you. So I don't want anybody to think they can just cowboy up and survive this thing," Tillett warns.
You can volunteer these next couple days or any other time by signing up here.