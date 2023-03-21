Pine Village Gym undergoing demolition after 83 years

Pine Village, Ind. (WLFI)- The home of the Pine Knots, the Pine Village Gym, has been the hub of Hoosier Hysteria in Pine Village, Indiana for over 80 years.
The Pine Village basketball gym was built in 1940 as part of the Works Progress Administration. It served as the primary basketball court for Pine Village High School before it was consolidated into Seeger high school. Pine Village High School alumni Eric Brutus said this is a staple in the community.
"It's a lot of memories for two or three generations of families in this area that attended high school, and went to the basketball games up here. It's a small town USA community," he said.
Basketball is something that brings this town together. Pine Village Gym is home to the 1939 and 1972 Sectional Champions. The atmosphere of the building is something out of a movie.
"It was Hoosier Hysteria at its best. The smell of popcorn., the chanting of the crowd, the cheerleaders, the whistles of the referees," Brutus said. "The town became a ghost town the night of the games."
Brutus remembers it like it was just yesterday.
"After the ball games, there were the saw cops, the romance, the 1960's songs and the 1970's songs," he said.
But like all good things, it is coming to it's end. The iconic gymnasium that stood in Pine Village for 83 years is being demolished to make room for parking spaces for the new elementary school. Pine Village Town Council President Jim Blinn watches one of three gyms in the state of Indiana with that kind of design turn into memories.
"It's sad for the people of pine village. We've done everything from youth programs, high school basketball, Christmas programs. It's a piece of Pine Village," he said.
The town of Pine Village is growing and a new elementary school is needed to hold all of the students. A new basketball court is built within the building so that students don't have to walk outside to get to the gym.
"We're excited, we're excited. You know most people don't like change, but I think it's for the greater good," Blinn said.
The plan is to move the students that are in the current elementary school into the new building by the fall.