Pickleball Craze Across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- According to Fortune, Pickleball is the number one rising sport in the United States. The game is taking over courts all across the country and Greater Lafayette is no exception.
McCaw Park in Lafayette is a Pickleball hot spot. The park has a 12 court outdoor facility and no empty courts on any given evening.
The Lafayette, Indiana Pickleball association plays at McCaw park quite frequently. Emily Shelton, a member of LIPA, has been playing Pickleball since 2018. She says the difference in how many courts at McCaw are full this summer versus last is huge.
“Even from last summer to this summer you can tell a major difference. When we come out here to the courts in the evenings there would be some nights with full courts. But other nights it's just kind of miscellaneous all over. This year it’s hard to get a spot. You have to be here by 4:30-5 to get anywhere on the courts. It's blown up,” Shelton said.
There are 33 total Pickleball courts across Lafayette. The website ‘Pickleheads.com’ makes it easy to locate where they are.
Pickleheads gives you the option to search all of the outdoor and indoor Pickleball courts in your area. The website also helps you find others in your area to play with as well as offer tutorials on how to play the game.
One of the co-founders of Pickleheads, Brandon Mackie, says what has happened with the sport is “unprecedented.”
“We may never see it again in our lifetimes. It’s just pretty unprecedented what's happened with pickleball and I think there’s two big reasons why. Number one is how easy the sport is to learn and number two is the social nature of the sport,” Mackie said.
If you are looking to get out and play but don’t know how or don’t have the equipment the Lafayette, Indiana Pickleball Association offers assistants with both when you join.