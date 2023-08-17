Pick up process at Klondike Schools slowed by construction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday was the first day of school for Klondike Middle and Elementary. Some parents worry that construction around the school and the new pick up process has caused the longer than usual wait times.
Previously, parents would pick their children up in the front parking lot. Due to construction, the parking lot has now moved behind the school, moving pick-up to the back as well. Drivers now enter on the new road named Nugget lane.
Klondike Elementary Principal Scott Peters says the new process will actually help accommodate traffic on the main road. He also mentions long wait times have been a common issue on the first day of school.
Peters shares some tips for parents on what they can do this school year to get their student in the car as fast as possible.
"Making sure that the child's name is visibly displayed throughout the entire time they are coming through," said Peters. "Making sure that they are pulling up close to the car in front of them without leaving big gaps so that that space doesn't add up and keeps more cars from getting into the parking lot and just again, being patient and flexible and making sure that we are doing this in a safe way."
Peters told News 18 the pick up line took 30 minutes less on the second day than it did the first. He also said the second day pick up only took 15 minutes longer than the schools' average pick up time.