PHOTO GALLERY: Photos showing damage to buses and playground

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 528 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

CLINTON               HOWARD                MADISON
TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

TIPPECANOE            WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, DELPHI, FARMLAND, FLORA,
FRANKFORT, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, MUNCIE, PARKER CITY, TIPTON,
UNION CITY, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT,
AND WINCHESTER.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Carroll, northern
Fountain, Tippecanoe, northwestern Clinton and Warren Counties
through 430 PM EDT...

At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Royal Center to 7 miles
southwest of Potomac. Movement was east-southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Williamsport.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 166 and 184.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for
central, north central and west central Indiana.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

PHOTO GALLERY: Photos showing damage to buses and playground

  • Updated
  • 0
DSC_0128.JPG

Additional photos of the damage caused over the weekend to TSC buses and property. 

DSC_0004.JPG
IMG_3652.JPG
DSC_0079.JPG
DSC_0194.JPG
DSC_0201.JPG
DSC_0209.JPG
DSC_0232.JPG
DSC_0249.JPG
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
IMG_3633.JPG
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage
Tippecanoe School Corporation property damage

