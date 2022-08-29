PHOTO GALLERY: Photos showing damage to buses and playground

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Carroll, northern Fountain, Tippecanoe, northwestern Clinton and Warren Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Royal Center to 7 miles southwest of Potomac. Movement was east-southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Williamsport. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 166 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, north central and west central Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH