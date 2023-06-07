Peter brothers guide Faith Christian to another successful season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — Three years ago, Joe and Sam Peter were freshmen at Faith Christian. The brothers had an immediate impact on the school’s golf program. It was the first year the Eagles ever entered a complete team in sectionals.
Harrison had won ten straight titles. It wasn’t looking good for Faith Christian, who was down eight strokes after nine holes. But the Eagles stayed in it and came out with the victory.
“We came back after hole ten and eleven and then it was just a really special moment to win as freshmen,” Joe Peter said.
“After our freshman year, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Sam Peter said. “We had never been there before. But then once we first won that thing, we kind of got used to it and now it’s like we’re expecting to win every tournament and play our best every time.”
With the twin brothers dominating on the green, and their father Dan Peter serving as Head Coach, one would think golf ran in the family. But it didn’t. It was just something the boys picked up in third grade.
“Our kids played baseball until about third grade,” Dan Peter said. “I took the twins’ golfing and it was apparent from the very beginning that they had some talent. And so we just went, we went all in.”
The Peter brothers said they always compete to help each other get better and they love always having a friend to go golfing with.
“I’m always rooting for him, like, the most of anybody, so it’s really fun to watch,” Joe Peter said.
“Yeah, and like, all year he was beating me all year until sectionals when I finally beat him,” Sam Peter said.
“It’s happened two years in a row now,” Joe Peter replied.
Their dad said it’s been a blessing being able to coach them.
“To have the opportunity to spend that much time with your kids and just be a part of it, the fact that they would want you around, okay, that’s maybe the best part,” Dan Peter said.
After that first win in 2021, the Eagles would go on to win the sectional title the next two years, being the first Faith Christian team to win three straight sectionals in any sport.
The Golf team hopes to add another page to their school’s history books with a win right here at Coyote Crossing on Friday at Regionals.
Senior Eli Patton has been golfing with Joe and Sam since the fourth grade. Patton said that winning three sectional titles with them has been very special.
Patton admits it would be amazing to finish his high school golf career with a trip to the State Finals.
“Every high school or golfer dreams of it,” Patton said. “I really think this year we have the best chance of reaching state as a team. Honestly, with my senior year and everything, I don’t want to get sentimental, but it’s kind of special.”
Patton said that if he could play one more year of high school golf, he would do it regardless.
Of course, the Peter twins share the same goals as their older teammate.
“That’s, like, a goal that I’ve had for a very long, long time,” Sam Peter said. “So it’d be, like, really cool to play in the State Finals. Like a lifelong dream.”
Head Coach Dan Peter said that there are only a handful of teams in the state that have scored better than them and most of them are coming to their regional on Friday.
Regionals are scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. at Coyote Crossing Golf Course. Winners from Sectionals 11 through 15 will be in attendance.
The top three teams will advance to the State Finals along with the top two individuals who are not on an advancing team.
State Finals are scheduled for June 13 and 14 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.