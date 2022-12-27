Person of interest sought in attempted West Point armed robbery

WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man at 10 p.m. Monday.
Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, says Detective Jeff Webb with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about Kochell's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 765-423-9321.
Deputies arrested Jacob Loveall, 23, of Linden, in connection to the alleged armed robbery in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South.
Loveall faces preliminary charges of attempted armed robbery, battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Deputies also arrested Steven Cox, 36, of Lafayette, on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
The suspects had been completing odd jobs for the victim, a 64-year-old man, over the past several days when they returned to his home late Monday and attempted to rob him, Webb says.
A firearm was displayed during the incident but nothing was taken, Webb adds.