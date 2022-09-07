Person of interest in Walmart shooting had prison sentence changed, history of battery

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — According to court documents Anthony Perez, the person of interest in this weekend's Walmart shooting, was in a state prison earlier this year.
However, he was ordered to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections after asking to change his sentence.
Perez was announced as a person of interest in the shooting death of Casey Lewis at Walmart in Lafayette on Commerce Drive as of Sept. 6. While in prison for possession of meth in Greencastle, he sent a handwritten letter to a judge asking to change his sentence after completing an addiction recovery program.
Tippecanoe County Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer granted Perez's request on March 10. Since then, Perez was moved to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and worked at the Lafayette restaurant The Downtowner.
In a news release, Tippecanoe County Community Corrections says Perez escaped Sept. 1 of this year when he removed his electronic monitoring device. An escape report was then filed with the sheriff's office, but court documents show Perez was officially charged with escape yesterday, Sept. 6. That's two days after the shooting at Walmart on Commerce Drive.
Perez was also charged with strangulation and domestic battery in 2015. He was charged with domestic battery again in 2016, and was then sentenced to a year in State Corrections, and a year in Community Corrections.