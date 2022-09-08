Person of interest in Walmart shooting evades police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's unclear who, if anyone, was looking for Anthony Perez from Sept. 1, when he escaped work release, to a deadly Sunday shooting outside Walmart, in which he's a person of interest.
As we've reported, Perez, 28, was serving prison time on drug charges in the Putnamville Correctional Facility when, in January, he sent a handwritten court motion requesting a sentence modification to Tippecanoe County Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer.
Meyer on March 10 approved Perez's motion and ordered him to be released from prison within 30 days, and to report to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections within 24 hours.
A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Corrections confirmed Perez was released on April 7.
According to a news release from community corrections, Perez didn't sign on with the agency until Aug. 18, more than four months after his release from prison.
In an interview Thursday with News 18, Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Executive Director Jason Huber clarified that Perez was serving a separate sentence at the county jail and was awaiting placement in the work release program.
Once placed, Perez worked for about two weeks at The Downtowner, a Lafayette diner, and returned to the work release center at night, Huber said.
Law enforcement again lost track of Perez on Sept. 1, when he cut off his ankle monitor and never returned.
Corrections officers unsuccessfully tried to call him and checked local hospitals and the jail, as well as the ankle monitor's last known location, which Huber declined to release.
Huber says an escape report was filed with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office later that day.
Goldsmith, however, says corrections officers file their own report with the county prosecutor's office. He sheriff's office staff only assist by entering information about the escapee into the agency's system that issues temporary escape warrants.
Now, it's unclear who, if anyone, was looking for Perez in the three days between his escape and the Sunday shooting, in which he's a person of interest. Huber says it's the sheriff's job. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith points right back at Huber.
"So, at that point, we'll assist local law enforcement in any way we possibly can," Huber says.
"When somebody cuts a bracelet and they don't come back from work, we don't get involved," Goldsmith says.
A formal escape warrant for Perez's arrest wasn't filed until Tuesday, two days after a Walmart shooting that killed Casey Lewis, 33.
"We get a hard-copy warrant in hand and our guys have time to serve warrants ... that's when we would get involved," Goldsmith says.
Since the homicide, Perez has again evaded police, this time in Lafayette. Investigators have declined to release his whereabouts but consider him armed and dangerous.
It's not the first time it's happened.
Police say Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron last year escaped Tippecanoe County's electronic monitoring for months before he killed four people, including three children, in Fort Wayne.
"We obviously do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen," Huber says. "But at the end of the day, it's one of the inherent possibilities that happens."
In addition to his 2019 conviction on drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, Perez was charged in 2016 with counts of battery and domestic battery, and in 2015 with counts of domestic battery and strangulation.