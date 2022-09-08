Person of interest in Walmart shooting continually evades police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Since April, local law enforcement agencies on several occasions lost track of Anthony Perez, whom police named a person of interest in a deadly Sunday shooting outside Walmart.
As we've reported, Perez, 28, was serving prison time on drug charges in the Putnamville Correctional Facility when, in January, he sent a handwritten court motion requesting a sentence modification to Tippecanoe County Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer.
Meyer on March 10 approved Perez's motion and ordered him to be released from prison within 30 days, and to report to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections within 24 hours.
A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Corrections confirmed Perez was released on April 7 but couldn't immediately provide more details.
According to a news release from community corrections, Perez didn't sign on with the agency until Aug. 18, more than four months after his release from prison.
In an interview Thursday with News 18, Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Executive Director Jason Huber couldn't comment on where Perez was or what he was doing during that time frame, citing an active investigation.
For about two weeks, Perez served in the agency's work release program. He worked at The Downtowner, a Lafayette diner, during the day and returned to the work release center at night, Huber said.
Law enforcement again lost track of Perez on Sept. 1, when he cut off his ankle monitor and never returned.
Corrections officers unsuccessfully tried to call him and checked local hospitals and the jail, as well as the ankle monitor's last known location, which Huber declined to release.
An escape report was filed with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office later that day. But an escape warrant for Perez's arrest wasn't filed until Tuesday, two days after a Walmart shooting that killed Casey Lewis, 33.
News 18 is speaking with Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith Thursday afternoon to ask what police did to track down Perez in the four days between his escape and the shooting.
Since the homicide, police officers have been unable to locate Perez, whom they named a person of interest and consider armed and dangerous.
In addition to his 2019 conviction on drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, Perez was charged in 2016 with counts of battery and domestic battery, and in 2015 with counts of domestic battery and strangulation.
This story will be updated with more from News 18's interviews with Huber and Goldsmith.