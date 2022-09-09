Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WLFI) — Police in Little Rock have taken a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4.
According to Little Rock Police Department, Anthony J. Perez was arrested as he was leaving a library. Perez started to flee and became combative. He was arrested on resisting arrest and refusing to submit.
Earlier in the week the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said that Perez was a participant for TCCC for possession of methamphetamine when he escaped from community corrections last Thursday.
WLFI will bring you more information as it becomes available.