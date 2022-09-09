 Skip to main content
Person of interest in Lafayette homicide arrested in Arkansas

  • Updated
Anthony J. Perez

Anthony Perez was announced as a person of interest in the shooting death of Casey Lewis at Walmart in Lafayette on Commerce Drive as of Sept. 6. While in prison for possession of meth in Greencastle, he sent a handwritten letter to a judge asking to change his sentence after completing an addiction recovery program. That request was granted in March. 

 By: LPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WLFI) — Police in Little Rock have taken a person of interest in a homicide that happened in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on Sunday, September 4.

According to Little Rock Police Department, Anthony J. Perez was arrested as he was leaving a library. Perez started to flee and became combative. He was arrested on resisting arrest and refusing to submit. 

Earlier in the week the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said that Perez was a participant for TCCC for possession of methamphetamine when he escaped from community corrections last Thursday.

WLFI will bring you more information as it becomes available.

